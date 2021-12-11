Advertisement

NCWV dominates Class AA State Cheerleading Championships

RCB claims state title, Fairmont Senior clinches runner-up
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 State Cheerleading Championships got underway in Huntington today.

Doddridge County represented NCVW in Class A, coming in sixth in their back-to-back state appearance.

NCWV dominated Class AA with all four schools placing in the top 5. East Fairmont slid into fifth with a score of 285.45. In fourth was Lincoln with 313.00.

Reigning Class AA Champions Fairmont Senior clinched Class AA runner-ups, scoring 317.35, and RCB in their ninth state appearance since 2009 claimed the Class AA State Title with 323.05.

