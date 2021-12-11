BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Terry Glendon Arehart, 73 of Mount Clare passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.He was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 7, 1948 the son of the late Robert Glendon Arehart and Geneva Dell Simmons Arehart.He is survived by his wife Carol Jo Richards Arehart whom he married on February 7, 1976 and resides at their home in Hutchinson Hollow.Also surviving are four sons, Gene Snyder and wife Diana of Shinnston, WV, Donnie Snyder and wife Missy of Mt. Clare, WV, Terry Arehart and wife Jessica of Bridgeport, WV and Pete Arehart of Galveston, TX; two daughters, Missy Jo Rhodes and husband Shawn of Warrenton, MO and La Tissa Hix and husband Jody of Galveston, TX; three grandchildren, Logan Rhodes, Andi Snyder and Anthony Snyder; six step-grandchildren, Emily Mahmoud, Chad Hinnenkamp, Peyton Tomblin, Kaleb Tomblin, Nicolas Tomblin and Steven Hibbs; three sisters, Connie Poe and husband Worthy, Pam Arehart and Linda Arehart; two brothers, Robert Arehart and wife Paula and Danny Arehart and wife Yvonne and several nieces and nephews.Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Arehart and one sister, Dorothy Parks.Terry was a retired mechanic from Cummins Engines and later was a self-employed contractor. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a Methodist by faith and a member of Herman Lodge #6 AF & AM, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason with membership in the Clarksburg Bodies and the Nemesis Shrine Parkersburg Temple. He dedicated 25 plus years to the Harrison County Fire Service.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street Nutter Fort, WV on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Reverend Michael Burge presiding. Interment will follow at the Floral Hills Memorial gardens.Herman Lodge #6 AF & AM will meet at 10:30 am at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home prior to the funeral for the purpose of attending and conducting the Masonic Graveside Service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.con. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

