University boys’ basketball comes out on top in home opener

Hawks defeat East Fairmont 60-54
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University boys’ basketball reigned victorious in tonight’s home opener.

University’s Jaeden Hammack scored 20 points in just the second half, making him the Hawk’s top scorer of the night. On East Fairmont’s side, Carter Saunders led the charge with 12 points on the night.

The Bees were able to hold the Hawks to a 4-point gap heading into the break, and though UHS grabbed a double digit lead throughout the second half, East Fairmont made a run to close it, trailing 60-54 at the end of the night.

University is back on the court against Bridgeport on Tuesday, while East Fairmont will travel to Grafton on Wednesday.

