WVU Wrestling takes down Glenville 40-3

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Wrestling got back on track tonight with a 40-3 victory over the Glenville State Pioneers.

The Mountaineers dominated every weight class with the exception of the 197-pound class, where GSU got their first and only win of the night with a 8-5 win from Jordan Williams.

West Virginia’s Peyton Hall and Anthony Carmen grabbed pins at the 165-pound and 184-pound weight class, continuing Hall’s undefeated season.

Michael Dolan came away with a tech fall in his debut at the 133-pound weight class.

WVU won the match 40-3, moving them to 2-3 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.