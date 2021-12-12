Bridgeport Cheer grabs first ever Class AAA State Title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Cheer returned to the 2021 Cheerleading State Championships for the first time in Class AAA.

Though the Indians clinched the 2019 Class AA title, the new classification held new challenges, ones Bridgeport worked through last year and cameback ready to combat this season. The team qualified for the State Championships after a runner-up performance in Class AAA Region I.

The Indians bring back the hardware to Bridgeport, besting Hurricane, Martinsburg, Spring Valley, Wheeling Park, Jefferson (runner-ups), Woodrow Wilson and George Washington.

