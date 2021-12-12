Irene Riggs takes 14th in Eastbay HS XC Championships

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (WDTV) - It’s no secret that Morgantown junior Irene Riggs is talented. The Mohigan has secured back-to-back individual state cross country titles, has three-peat for the state cross country team title, is the 2020-2021 Gatorade Track and Field player of the year, and now, is one of the best high school cross country runners in the country.

After one of 40 form across the country to qualify for the Eastbay High School Cross Cross Country Championships, Riggs packed her bags for San Diego. Riggs qualified after an eighth place finish at the Eastbay South Regional.

Riggs finished the course in 17 minutes and 48 seconds.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.