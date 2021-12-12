Advertisement

Irene Riggs takes 14th in Eastbay HS XC Championships

The Mohigan junior competed against the best high school runners in the country
Irene Riggs ranks 14th in the nation for XC
Irene Riggs ranks 14th in the nation for XC(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (WDTV) - It’s no secret that Morgantown junior Irene Riggs is talented. The Mohigan has secured back-to-back individual state cross country titles, has three-peat for the state cross country team title, is the 2020-2021 Gatorade Track and Field player of the year, and now, is one of the best high school cross country runners in the country.

After one of 40 form across the country to qualify for the Eastbay High School Cross Cross Country Championships, Riggs packed her bags for San Diego. Riggs qualified after an eighth place finish at the Eastbay South Regional.

Riggs finished the course in 17 minutes and 48 seconds.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison spotted; still on the loose
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
"In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made...
Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance

Latest News

Bridgeport Cheer wins Class AAA State title
Bridgeport Cheer grabs first ever Class AAA State Title
2021 State Cheerleading Championships
NCWV dominates Class AA State Cheerleading Championships
University boys basketball
University boys’ basketball comes out on top in home opener
WVU wrestling
WVU Wrestling takes down Glenville 40-3