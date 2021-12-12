Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | December 11, 2021

A pleasant week ahead!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today saw strong storms move through the area, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Rain ended around 6:30pm, but a few flurries could fall in the mountains as we head overnight. Gusty winds as high as 45-50 mph across NCWV will be continuing throughout the evening, which is why the National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory for nearly all of our counties until midnight tonight. Drive with extra caution tonight, as there could be downed power lines and tree branches obstructing roadways. Temperatures continue to drop behind this cold front, so tomorrow morning most of us will be waking up at or below freezing. However, sunny skies are expected tomorrow and Monday before clouds slowly make a return for the remainder of the week. Tomorrow’s highs will only be in the mid 40s, but Monday and Tuesday will reach the mid 50s, and Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid 60s. Despite some passing clouds throughout the week, we don’t see our next chance of rain until Thursday. The probability of precipitation for Thursday is low at this point, but we’ll continue to monitor this system’s development as it draws nearer.

Tonight: Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 45

Monday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 53

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 56

