5 Sports’ Sunday Sit-down: Rick Haught

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to this weeks’ 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit-down!

Casey Kay catches up with Ritchie County head football coach Rick Haught about the Rebels’ first ever football state title.

After having a few days to take it all in, Coach Haught touches on factors outside of the football field: the community, the support, and the love for this team.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.