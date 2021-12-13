Advertisement

5 Sports’ Sunday Sit-down: Rick Haught

Casey Kay & Coach Haught break down the Ritchie County football state title
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to this weeks’ 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit-down!

Casey Kay catches up with Ritchie County head football coach Rick Haught about the Rebels’ first ever football state title.

After having a few days to take it all in, Coach Haught touches on factors outside of the football field: the community, the support, and the love for this team.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

