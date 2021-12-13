CENTRA Bus to be closed for 2 hours on Friday, December 17

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - CENTRA Bus will be closed for two hours from 12pm to 2pm on Friday, December 17.

The closure is for an employee appreciation Christmas luncheon for drivers and staff.

No buses will operate on this day between noon and 2pm. The Business Office will be closed during this time as well.

All buses and business will resume as normal at 2pm.

