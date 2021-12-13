Advertisement

Crews respond to rollover crash in Stonewood

The rollover crash was reported around 3:40 Monday afternoon on Cost Avenue, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single-car rollover accident in Stonewood on Monday, officials said.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the rollover crash was reported around 3:40 Monday afternoon on Cost Avenue.

The car that rolled over is the only car involved in the accident, according to officials.

Officials said one person has been transported to UHC for injuries unknown at this time.

The Anmoore, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood Fire Departments responded to the accident in addition to Nutter Fort Police and State Police.

