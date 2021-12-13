Cybersecurity incident affects W.Va.’s state payroll system

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John McCuskey, Chairman of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) board, learned on Monday of a cybersecurity incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, according to officials from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.

Officials said UKG, formerly known as Kronos, is contracted by the state to provide payroll administration, specifically time and leave balances.

State employees were reassured by officials that there will not be a disruption in payroll because the ERP Board has a business continuity plan for such a situation that has now been engaged.

State payroll checks scheduled for December 17th have already been processed, according to the State Auditor’s Office.

Payroll administrators are being alerted to this situation, and a plan for processing the time for the December 31st paycheck is currently being communicated, officials said.

Officials said they want to remind employees that Kronos is provided with employee numbers and hours worked only.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office is working with the state’s Chief Information Officer and is ready to provide support to agencies as they navigate this situation.

Payroll administrators will receive instructions on how to review and adjust time and leave hours until this situation is remedied, according to officials.

“Our first concern, as always, is paying everyone accurately and on time. Our second concern will be holding all those accountable for disruption and damages,” Auditor McCuskey said. “Finally, we would like to extend our gratitude to the hard-working payroll administrators throughout state government who will be the key to ensure that our plan is implemented properly.”

Officials said this does not impact employees of the WV Supreme Court, Division of Highways and WV State police as they use a different time-entry system.

ERP was founded in 2010 for the specific role of unifying payroll time and leave.

WV Oasis is administered by the ERP board, consisting of the Governor, State Auditor and State Treasurer.

Officials said the wvOASIS system processes payroll checks for roughly 60,000 full and part-time employees of West Virginia state agencies.

