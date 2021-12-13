Advertisement

‘Dr. Oz’ show ending next month, as star runs for Senate

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will end his “Dr. Oz” syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter.

The “Dr. Oz” show, in its 13th season, will air its last episode on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television said on Monday.

The heart surgeon and talk show host is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. Television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland that are seen in Pennsylvania had already taken “Dr. Oz” off the air, for fear that the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules would allow rival candidates to seek similar air time.

In many parts of the country, “Dr. Oz” will be replaced by “The Good Dish,” a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be “the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

The show is an outgrowth of a weekly segment on “Dr. Oz,” much like Oz’s television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey.

Sony said it has commitments to air “The Good Dish” in stations representing 90% of the nation’s population.

“The Good Dish” begins Jan. 17, Sony said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
"In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made...
Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest.
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
The West Virginia National Guard welcomed home 120 Soldiers from the 111th Engineer Brigade,...
W.Va. Army National Guard’s 111th Engineer Brigade returns home after Middle East deployment
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021.
Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers