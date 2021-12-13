Advertisement

Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while decorating for Christmas and died.(Cocco Family)
By Lauren Adams and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after falling from the roof while decorating the house for Christmas.

According to WIS, 31-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will face Christmas alone this year.

Cocco’s family said he was a hardworking dad who lived to make his wife and daughters happy. They said Christmas was a big deal to him and his family.

Cocco’s mother-in-law said his wife was inside decorating, and he was outside getting the lights ready to surprise his girls.

Doctors originally said Cocco would be paralyzed from the neck down, but then he took a turn of the worse and died earlier this week, blindsiding them all.

Prisma Health Orthopedic Surgeon Chris Mazoue said accidents like Cocco’s happen most frequently when people get on step stools and they’re not secure, “especially if they reach too far out to put a star on the tree or light on the roof a little further away than needed to be.”

In Cocco’s case, they believe the weather may have been a contributing factor. Stewart said Cocco had mentioned the weather was windy.

“Just weather-wise, look out for any windy weather. Just be really careful,” said Debbie Stewart, Cocco’s mother-in-law.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2019 14,800 people were treated for holiday decorating-related injuries, and on average there are 160 injuries a day during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
"In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made...
Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest.
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest

Latest News

UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
The West Virginia National Guard welcomed home 120 Soldiers from the 111th Engineer Brigade,...
W.Va. Army National Guard’s 111th Engineer Brigade returns home after Middle East deployment
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021.
Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers
UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel
UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel