Advertisement

Gerald “Jerry” Lynn McClain,

Glenda Wilson
Glenda Wilson(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gerald “Jerry” Lynn McClain, 58, of Horner, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Jerry was born in Stockport, Ohio on January 2, 1963, a son of James William McClain and Margie Mae Smith. Jerry is survived by his mother Margie Mae Smith Henry and husband, William, of Payson, Arizona; father: James William McClain and wife Sharon, of Ireland; three children: Gerald “Jerry” Lynn McClain II, of Vandalia, Arminta Lynn McClain, of Buckhannon, and Daytona James McClain, of Stonewood; three grandchildren: Noah McClain, Emma McClain, and Laci McClain; three siblings: James R McClain, of Clarksburg, Joseph A McClain, of Horner, and Nichole Ann Stern and husband Craig, of Tucson, Arizona; his second wife, Charnelle McIntyre; his third wife, Tina McClain; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela Sue Marple (divorced) and Maternal Grandparents, Russell “Pete” Smith, and Nellie M Johnston Smith. Jerry attended Lewis County High School. He was employed with H&M Motors for over 30 years before becoming employed with Corridor H-Tire until his passing. Jerry attended the Christ Church at Horner.  When Jerry wasn’t competitively racing go-carts, you could always find him cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and singing Karaoke, but what he loved most of all was spending time with family and friends. Jerry’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.  A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gerald “Jerry” Lynn McClain. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
"In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made...
Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest.
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest

Latest News

Dorothy “Dot” Ellen Coburn
Dorothy “Dot” Ellen Coburn
Glenda Wilson
Mary Jo (Jody) Valliant
Terry Glendon Arehart
Terry Glendon Arehart
Marion William Childers
Marion William Childers