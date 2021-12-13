Gerald “Jerry” Lynn McClain, 58, of Horner, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Jerry was born in Stockport, Ohio on January 2, 1963, a son of James William McClain and Margie Mae Smith. Jerry is survived by his mother Margie Mae Smith Henry and husband, William, of Payson, Arizona; father: James William McClain and wife Sharon, of Ireland; three children: Gerald “Jerry” Lynn McClain II, of Vandalia, Arminta Lynn McClain, of Buckhannon, and Daytona James McClain, of Stonewood; three grandchildren: Noah McClain, Emma McClain, and Laci McClain; three siblings: James R McClain, of Clarksburg, Joseph A McClain, of Horner, and Nichole Ann Stern and husband Craig, of Tucson, Arizona; his second wife, Charnelle McIntyre; his third wife, Tina McClain; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela Sue Marple (divorced) and Maternal Grandparents, Russell “Pete” Smith, and Nellie M Johnston Smith. Jerry attended Lewis County High School. He was employed with H&M Motors for over 30 years before becoming employed with Corridor H-Tire until his passing. Jerry attended the Christ Church at Horner. When Jerry wasn’t competitively racing go-carts, you could always find him cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and singing Karaoke, but what he loved most of all was spending time with family and friends. Jerry’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gerald “Jerry” Lynn McClain. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

