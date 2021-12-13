Advertisement

Harrison County deputies shop with kids in the community for the holidays

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For over 40 years, Harrison County deputies have been working to brighten the holiday season for local children.

Shop with a Deputy was an event that allowed kids to shop with deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department to pick out some clothes and toys for Christmas at the Clarksburg Walmart.

President of the Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Coty Shingleton said the best part of the program was meeting kids in the community.

“We really enjoy this because oftentimes kids don’t get to see us on their best day. Whether it be something that happens in the home, a car accident, or a home on fire, whatever the reason may be. This is kind of another way for them to associate us with something good and something positive,” Shingleton explained.

Shingleton added they raised over $20,000 for the event.

