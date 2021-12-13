Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a low-pressure system pushed in and brought gusty winds and heavy rain over the weekend, today will be much nicer, as a high-pressure system brings more dry, stable air into WV. This afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies, with light SW winds. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, above-average for this time of year. Heading into tonight, skies will be clear as well, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, due to the clear skies. Overall, it will be a seasonably warm day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with a few upper-level clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will rise even higher, into the mid-50s. Overall, tomorrow afternoon will be as nice as today. This nice weather lasts until Thursday evening, when a cold front brings rain into NCWV and results in a dreary night. We likely won’t see much rain from the front passing through, but expect on-again, off-again showers towards the latter half of the week, as disturbances move through our area. More rain then comes over the weekend, leading to slick spots on some roads at times, as always. On the bright side, temperatures will generally be seasonable up until the weekend, so it will be tolerable for the most part. In short, the first half of this week will be mild and sunny, with the latter half being cloudy and rainy at times.

Today: It will be a quiet afternoon, with sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. In short, a nice day. High: 51.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with a few upper-level clouds. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-20s, so it will be a cool night. Still, it will be peaceful out. Low: 29.

Tuesday: Skies will still be partly clear, although we will see more upper-level clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. High: 55.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. In short, a mild, cloudy afternoon. High: 59.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.