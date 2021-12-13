Justice: Hardesty appointed to State Board of Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday appointed former West Virginia Senator Paul Hardesty to the West Virginia State Board of Education.

“I’ve known Paul and respected his tremendous abilities for a long, long time and I’m sure he will do a great job for the people of West Virginia in this important role,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice said Hardesty will fill the seat vacated by Arthur “Stan” Maynard, Ed.D., following his resignation from the board last week.

Hardesty will complete Maynard’s term, which is set to expire in November 2029, according to the Governor.

Gov. Justice appointed Hardesty to the West Virginia State Senate in Jan. 2019, a position he held until Dec. 2020.

Prior to serving in the West Virginia State Senate, Hardesty served three terms on the Logan County Board of Education. He was first elected in 1994 and re-elected in 1998 and 2016. Also in 2016, he was elected President of the Board and re-elected to this position again in 2018.

Hardesty has also served on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors as Vice Chair and was the Director of the Office of Coalfield Development in the West Virginia Development Office.

