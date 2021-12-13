Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | December 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a much calmer day than yesterday thanks to high pressure that moved in behind yesterday’s front. It was a chillier day with highs in the mid-40s, but that’s about average for this time in December. Tonight will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, but tomorrow’s highs will jump to the low 50s. The day will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds passing by in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. The warming trend continues for Wednesday, with temperatures possibly reaching 60°. Thursday has a greater chance of seeing temperatures in the low 60s, but a cold front pushing into the area later in the day will bring rain and drop temperatures back to the low 50s for Friday. Friday could see some late-day rain as well that may linger into Saturday. Overall, the week will start out pleasant, which is a nice break after the strong system that affected us yesterday.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 53

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and calm. High: 58

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 60

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.