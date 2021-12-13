Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! It was a very chilly morning with temperatures starting in the low 20′s, and plenty of frost on the ground. But we warmed up nicely back to between 48-52F. Tonight we will be having the Geminid meteor shower over us and if you’d like to catch it you’ll be able to see it any time after the sun goes down, but it will be more visible after 2 am. If you’re up, find a place away from lights and let your eyes acclimate for 20 minutes. You could possibly see up to 50 meteorites per hour. The next few days will be very nice with warming temperatures and increasing clouds starting on Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will be starting on Thursday and that will continue into the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 29

Tuesday: Sunny and mild: High 56

Wednesday: Increasing clouds: High 58

Thursday: Cloudy then light rain towards the evening: High 65

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.