Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 13, 2021

A nice way to start the week!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! It was a very chilly morning with temperatures starting in the low 20′s, and plenty of frost on the ground. But we warmed up nicely back to between 48-52F. Tonight we will be having the Geminid meteor shower over us and if you’d like to catch it you’ll be able to see it any time after the sun goes down, but it will be more visible after 2 am. If you’re up, find a place away from lights and let your eyes acclimate for 20 minutes. You could possibly see up to 50 meteorites per hour. The next few days will be very nice with warming temperatures and increasing clouds starting on Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will be starting on Thursday and that will continue into the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 29

Tuesday: Sunny and mild: High 56

Wednesday: Increasing clouds: High 58

Thursday: Cloudy then light rain towards the evening: High 65

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
Gravel truck overturns (WDTV)
UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel
Kenneth Scarbro
Ohio man arrested in Ritchie County on drug charge

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's full evening forecast for Dec 13, 2021
Expected highs for today, December 13, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 13, 2021
high temperatures through Friday
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | December 12, 2021
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | December 11, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | December 11, 2021