Advertisement

Lincoln girls’ basketball not defined by slow start

Cougars getting young team ready for when it matters most
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougars may have started off their season with two losses, but there is no need to count them out yet.

With a young team, it is going to take a few weeks to put the team into a rhythm, and once they get there, it’s go time.

Lincoln made six consecutive state appearances prior to last year, where the season came to close during Regionals.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
Gravel truck overturns (WDTV)
UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel
Kenneth Scarbro
Ohio man arrested in Ritchie County on drug charge

Latest News

High school girls basketball
Liberty coasts to win over Notre Dame, 78-12
Bridgeport boys basketball
Bridgeport looking to be all about team, less about self
Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week
Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week
WVU men's basketball wins over Kent State 63-50
WVU men’s basketball continues undefeated streak at home