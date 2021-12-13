Local volunteer firefighter of 51 years dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department announced last week the passing of lifelong firefighter Jerry Walter.

Information was shared on the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page via a post.

WDVFD’s post says Walter’s service started 51 years ago on October 21, 1970.

According to the post. Walter volunteered his time tackling many work details, such as installing all of the electrical equipment in WDVFD’s new building.

The post says Walter enjoyed running calls and holding onto his stop sign to alert oncoming traffic of an emergency ahead.

Walter attended fire meetings, training and was, overall, a joy to have around to laugh and joke with, the post says.

