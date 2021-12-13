Advertisement

Local volunteer firefighter of 51 years dies

The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department announced last week the passing of lifelong firefighter Jerry Walter.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department announced last week the passing of lifelong firefighter Jerry Walter.

Information was shared on the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page via a post.

WDVFD’s post says Walter’s service started 51 years ago on October 21, 1970.

According to the post. Walter volunteered his time tackling many work details, such as installing all of the electrical equipment in WDVFD’s new building.

The post says Walter enjoyed running calls and holding onto his stop sign to alert oncoming traffic of an emergency ahead.

Walter attended fire meetings, training and was, overall, a joy to have around to laugh and joke with, the post says.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
Gravel truck overturns (WDTV)
UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel
Kenneth Scarbro
Ohio man arrested in Ritchie County on drug charge

Latest News

Two local businesses teaming up to aid tornado victims.
Two local businesses teaming up to aid tornado victims
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Dec. 13
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Dec. 13
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's full evening forecast for Dec 13, 2021
Local volunteer firefighter of 51 years dies
Local volunteer firefighter of 51 years dies