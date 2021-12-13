Mary Jo (Jody) Valliant, 74, peacefully passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at UHC following a brief, yet courageous, battle with cancer. Jody was born on November 26, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Paul and Elouise (Summers) Milburn. She was preceded in death by one sister, Anne Brooks and one brother, Charlie Milburn. Cherishing the memories of Jody are her two children: Alexis Fisher (Cory) of Buckhannon and John Valliant of Horner. Two grandchildren: Alexander and Benjamin Fisher; a brother: Jimmy Miller (Gail) of Strange Creek, WV and a sister: Diane Engel of Hampstead, MD along with many nieces and nephews. Jody devoted her life to the care of others. A psychiatric nurse, Jody began her career at Springfield and Shephard Pratt Hospitals in Carroll County, MD. She continued her career in nursing upon moving to Lewis County in 1993 and retired from William R. Sharpe Hospital in 2009. Her professional, understanding demeanor left a lasting impression on the patients she cared for. Determined, independent and oh-so-bright, Jody found delight in birds, rocking chairs, popcorn, well-written thank-you notes, people advocating for those who can’t advocate for themselves, trees, giving sound advice and in completing crossword puzzles. An avid reader, Jody traveled the world through the pages of the countless books she read. No one who knew Jody could deny the love she had for her pets – she cherished their unconditional love and funny antics. She loved her grandsons beyond measure, showering them with love and treats every chance she got. Her kind heart, creative mind and the ornery sparkle in her eye will be lovingly carried on by their “Granny”. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Jo (Jody) Valliant. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.