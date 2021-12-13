Advertisement

Fire at University Avenue apartment in Morgantown causes 25k in damages

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a small, smoldering fire in an apartment building on University Avenue on Sunday night, according to officials.

Officials said the building owner partially extinguished the fire with an extinguisher after hearing a smoke alarm and gaining entry.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke within the apartment and finished extinguishing the fire, according to officials.

Officials said the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Fire Marshals determined the fire was caused by spontaneous ignition of recently laundered clothing items.

