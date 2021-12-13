Fire at University Avenue apartment in Morgantown causes 25k in damages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a small, smoldering fire in an apartment building on University Avenue on Sunday night, according to officials.

Officials said the building owner partially extinguished the fire with an extinguisher after hearing a smoke alarm and gaining entry.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke within the apartment and finished extinguishing the fire, according to officials.

Officials said the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Fire Marshals determined the fire was caused by spontaneous ignition of recently laundered clothing items.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.