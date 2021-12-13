Mountaineer women’s basketball pulls off overtime victory

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDTV) - It was a great Sunday for Mountaineer athletics and the Mountaineer ladies were the start.

WVU put out a comeback victory over JMU, trailing once 27-19.

KK Deans lead the scoring for the Mountaineers, totaling 17 points, followed by Kari Niblack with 15.

Esmery Martinez turned in her third double-double of the season with 14 rebounds and 10 points.

The Mountaineers excelled in overtime, their 7-1 streak helped put them on top, claiming the victory 75-68.

WVU heads to warmer weather for their next game, traveling to the 2021 West Palm Beach Invitational on December 20th. The ladies will matchup with South Florida and Michigan State.

