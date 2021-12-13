Advertisement

Ohio man arrested in Ritchie County on drug charge

When officers asked the man if he was in possession of anything illegal, he allegedly responded with “Not to my knowledge.”
Kenneth Scarbro
Kenneth Scarbro(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was arrested Friday afternoon in Ritchie County following a traffic stop, officials said.

Kenneth Scarbro, 49, of Cutler, Ohio, was arrested after officers found a loaded gun and methamphetamine in his possession, according to a criminal complaint.

Scarbro was unable to provide vehicle registration or proof of insurance when asked, officers said.

Officers said they asked Scarbro about an empty gun holster they seen on his left hip, and Scarbro told them the pistol was “in the rear of the vehicle.”

When officers asked Scarbro if he was in possession of anything illegal, he allegedly responded with “Not to my knowledge.”

After Scarbro gave officers consent to search his vehicle, officers said a fully loaded pistol was found between the center console and the driver’s seat and a clear plastic bag containing 3.53 grams of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine was also found.

Officers also said they found a white, plastic cylinder in Scarbro’s pocket that he said was his “blood pressure strips” that also field-tested positive for methamphetamine in the amount of 2.77 grams. In total, 6.3 grams of methamphetamine was found by officers.

Scarbro has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

