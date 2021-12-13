Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles west of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

Three of the wounded were taken to hospitals by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Officers were later called to the medical center in Baytown where some of the wounded were taken because a “disturbance” erupted there, Gonzalez said.

Authorities did not immediately provide a description of the shooting suspect, and no arrests were announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison spotted; still on the loose
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
"In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made...
Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest.
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Tornado toll in dozens, yet not as high as initially feared
A Utah woman transformed her place into a gingerbread house just in time for Christmas.
Real-life ‘gingerbread house’ brings Christmas cheer
A Utah woman transformed her place into a gingerbread house just in time for Christmas.
Real-life 'gingerbread house' brings Christmas cheer
The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt