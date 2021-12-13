Taylor County Humane Society looks for forever homes for their dogs

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County Humane Society was looking to find homes for all of their dogs during the 2021 holiday season.

Humane Society Volunteer Jennifer Lowery said that several of the dogs at the shelter had been there for over a year.

Due to limited availability, the shelter wasn’t able to get support from some of the rescues that have assisted them in the past were not able to help. She added some rescue facilities would not take Pit Bulls.

Lowery explained that volunteers and staff are also unable to be with the dogs all the time. She felt that every one of the dogs deserved a home.

“They’ve just been here so long. They need a nice cozy couch to lay on and someone to love on them all the time. Instead of being locked up in the kennels all the time,” she said.

Lowery added as a volunteer, she hoped all of the shelter’s residents would be able to find their forever home soon.

Lowery shared that people could discover more about the dogs on the shelter’s website and Facebook.

Anyone interested in adopting was asked to email the shelter at taylorcodogs@gmail.com.

