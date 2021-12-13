Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second time this season, Taz Sherman is named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

In the Mountaineers past two games, Sherman has averaged 25 points, five and a half rebounds and three assists.

The junior led the team with 23 points against the University of Connecticut and 27 points versus Kent State.

He’s shooting 50 percent from three, which he’s implied has been frustrating him this season. However, his 76.6 percent average has been good enough to elevate the Mountaineers to 9-1 on the season.

WVU is back on the court this Saturday at UAB.

