UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel
The roadway has reopened following a truck that landed on its side and spilled gravel, blocking the roadway for several hours.
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED STORY (12/13/2021 11:25 a.m.)
According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the overturned truck and gravel have been cleared from Saltwell Rd.
The road has since reopened, officials said.
The accident occurred around 8:00 a.m. Monday, and the scene was cleared just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, authorities said.
ORIGINAL STORY (12/13/2021 8:49 a.m.)
A gravel truck overturned outside Shinnston.
It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Saltwell Rd.
The truck landed on its side and spilled gravel, blocking the roadway.
Authorities on scene told 5 News the truck was the only vehicle involved.
They say the driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
