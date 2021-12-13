UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED STORY (12/13/2021 11:25 a.m.)

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the overturned truck and gravel have been cleared from Saltwell Rd.

The road has since reopened, officials said.

The accident occurred around 8:00 a.m. Monday, and the scene was cleared just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY (12/13/2021 8:49 a.m.)

A gravel truck overturned outside Shinnston.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Saltwell Rd.

The truck landed on its side and spilled gravel, blocking the roadway.

Authorities on scene told 5 News the truck was the only vehicle involved.

They say the driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.