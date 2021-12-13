Two local businesses teaming up to aid tornado victims.

WHITEHALL, W.Va (WDTV) - W.S Thomas Transfer, LLC. and Fritzs Rugratz daycare are joining forces to aid survivors after the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky this past weekend.

At least 64 people are confirmed dead, with that number expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue.

W.S Thomas in Fairmont says it has two terminals in Kentucky one of them being in Mayfield, one of the communities hit by the tornado.

Many residents who live in Mayfield are left to pick up the pieces after a preliminary ef3 tornado slammed into the city Friday night.

Amid the ruins in Mayfield, heavy machinery was lifting power lines and downed trees.

“We have a lot of people employed with W.S Thomas that’s located in that disaster area,” said George Abel, operations manager at W.S Thomas.

Abel says he contacted the Kentucky governor’s office to figure out what survivors might need.

“W.S Thomas has donated in the past and Fritzs Rugratz contacted me yesterday and we want to partner with them, they have a daycare here in Whitehall,” said Abel.

Fritz Cutlip, owner of Fritzs Rugratz daycare, says she she worries for families, especially during the holidays.

“We think about this time of the year, people needing stuff so we decided to come together and do this drive,” said Cutlip.

The truck, located on 42 mountain park drive, they say needs to be filled.

“We’re looking for nonperishable products, totes, plastic totes, tarps, to cover roofs with, cleaning supplies,” said Abel.

Cutlip and Abel say bottled water, first aid supplies, clothing can also be donated.

“And lots of toys for the children, you have to think about these little kids not getting anything for Christmas,” said Cutlip.

They tell me the last day to drop off items is this Saturday, December 18, at 3 p.m.

If anyone has any questions whether it be directions or what other items they’re accepting, you can call Fritz Cutlip at (304)694-5323 or George Abel at (304)363.8050 ext 260.

