“The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes joins annual West Virginia Christmas tour

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Landau Eugene Murphy Jr was at the Meadowbrook Mall signing albums for his 11 annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour.

Murphy has invited “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes to be part of the 2021 Christmas tour.

Forbes placed in the top 10 of the Season 21 competition show.

The two met fans, posed for pictures, and signed autographs outside the Adams Hallmark store.

Forbes said she was excited to be a part of Landau’s tour. She added she was grateful for her time on “The Voice” and opportunities to follow.

“It was the time of my life. I just felt like it was a great experience for growth,” she explained.

The two planned to perform at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 18 at, 8 p.m.

