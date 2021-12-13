Advertisement

“The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes joins annual West Virginia Christmas tour

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr was at the Meadowbrook Mall signing albums for his 11 annual “Home for...
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr was at the Meadowbrook Mall signing albums for his 11 annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Landau Eugene Murphy Jr was at the Meadowbrook Mall signing albums for his 11 annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour.

Murphy has invited “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes to be part of the 2021 Christmas tour.

Forbes placed in the top 10 of the Season 21 competition show.

The two met fans, posed for pictures, and signed autographs outside the Adams Hallmark store.

Forbes said she was excited to be a part of Landau’s tour. She added she was grateful for her time on “The Voice” and opportunities to follow.

“It was the time of my life. I just felt like it was a great experience for growth,” she explained.

The two planned to perform at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 18 at, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison spotted; still on the loose
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
"In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made...
Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states