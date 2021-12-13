WVDOT: Hundreds hired in 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation says it was able to hire hundreds of workers in 2021 because of aggressive recruiting.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the WVDOT says it has hired 638 new employees.

To accomplish this, the WVDOT says it participated in 35 job and career fairs at colleges, universities, technical centers, and WorkForce West Virginia sites all over the Mountain State. The WVDOT also hosted eight large-scale hiring events around the state’s 10 highways districts.

The creation of Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program in 2017 created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition, according to the WVDOT.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says it worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing and hiring procedures., revolutionizing the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

Under the old hiring system, the WVDOT could only advertise positions one at a time, meaning it could take four to six months for an applicant to start work.

Under the streamlined hiring procedures, the WVDOT says it can post multiple positions at once, and dozens of applicants can be seen during a single hiring event.

The hiring events are an important part of filling positions fast. WVDOT says it can now hire someone to fill a position within two weeks of a hiring event.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.