WVU men’s basketball continues undefeated streak at home

Mountaineers come out on top with 63-50 win over Kent State
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has been making a statement in the WVU Coliseum, staying undefeated through their first seven home games.

Taz Sherman lead the team in scoring with 27 points, followed by Sean McNeil, who totaled19.

Head Coach Bob Huggins noted after the game that the Mountaineers may not have been prepared for how strong Kent State came out, which resulted in a slow start. WVU got their footing in the second half, leading them to the 63-50 victory.

The 9-1 Mountaineers are back on the court next Saturday at Alabama-Birmingham, tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

