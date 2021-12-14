Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes

UPDATE 12/14/21 @ 10:10 a.m.

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All west and eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Kenova/Ceredo exit have reopened following an accident involving a big rig hauling amazon packages.

UPDATE 12/14/21 @ 7:45 a.m.

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One westbound lane and all eastbound lanes of I-64 have re-opened after a crash in Wayne County.

The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning near the Kenova/Ceredo exit. A tractor trailer ran off the right side of the highway, hit the guardrail, then ran into the cable barrier median and overturned near the off ramp of I-64 West.

The truck was hauling Amazon packages, which are now scattered in the median.

Chief Bob Sullivan with Kenova Police says it’ll probably be another two hours before the fast lane westbound reopens.

DOH is on the way.

There were no injuries.

The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning. (WSAZ)

ORGINAL STORY 12/14/21 @ 2:30 a.m

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 is closed in both directions near the Kenova exit after a trailer trailer overturned.

First responders say there is fuel leakage they’re having to clean up.

Eastbound lanes are closed for a wrecker to get the tractor-trailer upright.

Traffic is being diverted off I-64 at the Kenova Exit, then immediately back into the on-ramp to get back to I-64.

There were no injuries. It is unclear how long it will take to reopen I-64.

