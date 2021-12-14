Bridgeport Fire Department’s recent honor will benefit residents of the city

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Fire Department’s newly awarded class one ranking by the Insurance Services Office could lead to a potential decrease in homeowners insurance for city residents.

At the Bridgeport City Council meeting, the ISO officially announced the department’s new status.

Bridgeport was only one of three departments in the state to receive the ISO’s highest honor.

“This is a huge plus for this community and economic development,” Councilman John Wilson shared.

Fire Chief Phil Hart added this ranking did not just benefit the fire department.

“It can be a reduction in their homeowners insurance, and the insurance company usually does not notify the individual,” he said.

Hart explained that the best way to ensure a changed rate was to contact your insurance provider and notify them of the new ranking.

Hart said this honor had been a long time in the making.

Hart added the ranking reflected how prepared the department was for the emergencies they responded to.

“That shows that what their fire fee is that they pay monthly through the City of Bridgeport is going to work. It is benefiting citizens,” he said.

The department would continue to improve to maintain this status for residents.

