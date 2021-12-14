Advertisement

Bridgeport looking to be all about team, less about self

Encouragement from coaches, teammates from beginning to end
By Julia Westerman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport won a stunner against Wheeling Park Saturday, defeating the Patriots 56-53 with a last-second shot from Anthony Spatafore.

The reaction to the win is to be expected; they’re excited, happy they got off on the right foot and glad to be starting the season 1-0. Beyond that, it’s been a lesson in teamwork.

Head coach Dave Marshall tells the athletes to “battle for 31 minutes, the last minute we’re going to win it.” In their first contest, that rang true.

For the team, watching Spatafore shoot the final basket and Mitchell Duez lead in scoring are wins for them all, not just the individuals.

Bridgeport hits the road to face University Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

