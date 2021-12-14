Crews respond to Shinnston structure fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Shinnston Tuesday morning.

Officials said the fire was reported around 6:30 Tuesday morning in a camping trailer on Landing Way.

It took crews nearly an hour to extinguish the fire, according to officials.

Officials told 5 News there was not anybody in the trailer at the time of the fire and that no injuries were reported.

Officials said the trailer is a total loss.

The cause has not yet been determined, according to officials.

Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter, and Worthington Fire Departments responded to the fire in addition to Harrison Co EMS.

