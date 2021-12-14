Advertisement

Cunningham named Fulton Walker Award winner

Awarded to state’s top special teams player
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Daminn Cunningham is the Fulton Walker Award winner for the 2021 season.

Cunningham had 17 kickoff returns for 348 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 18 punt returns for 354 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season.

His first kickoff return of the season came against Parkersburg South, an 88-yard statement maker that got them rolling in the game.

Cunningham will be presented with his award on May 1.

