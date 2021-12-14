“Deck the Halls with a Ball” creating opportunities for Fairmont kids

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz knows her life was changed when she got a basketball as a kid. That’s a feeling she wants to replicate for the youth in her community now that she’s older.

The Polar Bear senior guard is hosting a basketball donation drive from Dec. 10-20 where she’s already raised nearly $600 for the kids in Fairmont. The money will go toward purchasing basketballs for those in attendance at Fairmont Senior’s Dec. 23 contest against Weir, where the kids will receive their gift and get to spend time with the team after the game.

Basketballs can be donated through Dec. 20 at any Fairmont Senior girls or boys game, any time at the Fairmont Senior Field House between 8-5 p.m. or by contacting Marley at (304) 281-3613 to arrange a pickup.

Monetary donations can be made online to the Athletic Angels Foundation.

Washenitz hopes to collect 100 balls for 100 kids.

