East Fairmont girls’ basketball hoping to continue undefeated streak into conference play

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girls’ basketball has featured a strong start to the season, claiming victories in their first three games.

Tonight opens conference play for the Bees, which is a whole new ball game.

As East Fairmont matches up with the Bearcats, the Bees will rely on their depth, run game and strong defense.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.