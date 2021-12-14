East Fairmont girls’ basketball hoping to continue undefeated streak into conference play
Bees sit 3-0
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girls’ basketball has featured a strong start to the season, claiming victories in their first three games.
Tonight opens conference play for the Bees, which is a whole new ball game.
As East Fairmont matches up with the Bearcats, the Bees will rely on their depth, run game and strong defense.
