Advertisement

East Fairmont girls’ basketball hoping to continue undefeated streak into conference play

Bees sit 3-0
East Fairmont looks to stay undefeated as they start conference play
East Fairmont looks to stay undefeated as they start conference play(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girls’ basketball has featured a strong start to the season, claiming victories in their first three games.

Tonight opens conference play for the Bees, which is a whole new ball game.

As East Fairmont matches up with the Bearcats, the Bees will rely on their depth, run game and strong defense.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
Stonewood rollover crash
Crews respond to rollover crash in Stonewood
Billion Dollar Blueprint: Ep. 1 “Payroll Fraud”
Cybersecurity incident affects W.Va.’s state payroll system
Kenneth Scarbro
Ohio man arrested in Ritchie County on drug charge

Latest News

Daminn Cunningham
Cunningham named Fulton Walker Award winner
Deck the Halls with a Ball
“Deck the Halls with a Ball” creating opportunities for Fairmont kids
High school wrestling
South Harrison hosts quad wrestling meet
Morgantown basketball breaks 100
Morgantown breaks into the triple digits over Preston