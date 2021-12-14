FSU’s Student Government delivers Christmas gifts to local schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Student Government Association partnered with Marion County Schools to deliver Christmas gifts to local children and their families through the Christmas with a Falcon sponsorship program for the second year in a row.

“This program represents not only the Christmas spirit, but also our Falcon Spirit at its very best,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “The fact that these students have thought of others first and put community over self gives me great hope, and I am confident they will go on to be values-based leaders who will continue to positively impact humanity.”

The program raised $15,000 to purchase gifts for 125 students across 14 Marion County schools thanks to generous donations and matched dollars from SGA.

Student Government President, Zach Taylor, who established and launched the initiative in 2020, expressed gratitude for its continued support.

“We are so thankful for the Falcon Family and the Marion County community for making this possible,” Taylor said. “The entire time, it seemed like we might not meet our goal, but in the end we exceeded it and we are so thankful for that.”

Taylor and his fellow SGA members organized the buying and wrapping of the items, which ranged from clothes and shoes to household necessities and toys. Fairmont State administrators, faculty and staff came out to assist and support SGA Tuesday morning as they loaded a bus full of the gifts and hit the road for delivery.

“There aren’t words to describe the feeling you get when you step off that bus to deliver gifts and you see all kids and the teachers and everyone in awe,” said Taylor. “It really was our pleasure to help the community and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

