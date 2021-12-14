Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter crashed onto I-10 in St. John Parish on Tuesday, WVUE reported.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

The FAA says it was a Bell 407 helicopter. Officials say only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash. It is unknown whether they survived.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.

A spokesperson for Entergy says the crash damaged some transmission infrastructure, knocking over 20,000 people out of power in Kenner and Metairie. As of 3 p.m., power was restored.

