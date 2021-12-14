Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of nice, sunny weather that started yesterday, as a a high-pressure system brings dry, stable conditions to WV. This afternoon, expect sunny skies, with very few clouds in sight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Heading into tonight, clouds will come in from the west, leading to mostly cloudy skies, so no real chance to go star-gazing tonight. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-30s. Overall, not a bad day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light south winds. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, well above-average for this time of year. In short, tomorrow will be nice and mild. Rain finally comes back to WV Thursday evening, as cold fronts sweeps in. We won’t see much rain from this front, but it does lead to a dreary evening commute in some areas. We won’t see much rain from the front, but another frontal boundary will bring more rain showers on Friday evening, leading to a cloudy end to the workweek. More rain comes on Saturday, as a low-pressure pushes into NCWV, bringing more rain into the area. This will likely mean a soggy commute to start the weekend. On the bright side, we should be nice and dry by Sunday, and temperatures will be warm heading into the weekend. In short, the first half of this week will be nice and sunny, with the latter half being cloudy and rainy at times.

Today: Another nice day to head out, with sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 55.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s, warmer-than-average for this time of year. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy and overcast, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, well above-average for mid-December. Overall, not a bad day. High: 59.

Thursday: We start with cloudy skies and dry conditions. Then in the evening hours, we see rain push into NCWV, leading to a slick commute during the evening hours. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. In short, expect a warm, rainy afternoon. High: 66.

