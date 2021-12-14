Justice: Another state record set for lowest unemployment rate ever

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% for November 2021, the lowest rate recorded in all of state history.

November’s mark bested the previous state record of 4.3%, set just one month prior in October 2021.

“The net-net of the whole thing is that there’s never been a better time for jobs in the state of West Virginia than there is right now,” Gov. Justice said. “We want to continue to grow on this and attract anybody and everybody to come to this state.”

Gov. Justice said the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 19 straight months.

For the 9th straight month, West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains better than the national unemployment rate, according to Gov. Justice.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,800 in November, while total employment grew 1,700 over the month.

Gov. Juctice said that for the 3rd time in as many months, West Virginia has set an all-time state record-low not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, dropping to 2.6% in November.

“There’s no human way that I could be more proud of this,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is absolutely killing it; doing absolutely fantastic.

“We know there’s all kinds more to do. There’s people out there that are still really hurting, and we’re trying in every way we possibly can to reach everyone. But this is really good stuff,” Gov. Justice continued. “There’s so much more right in front of us. But boy, I’ll tell you, it’s really been a wonderful turnaround and absolutely wonderful ride.”

Gov. Justice said that, under his leadership, West Virginia continues to enjoy an unprecedented era of success and prosperity.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.