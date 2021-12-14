Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Another beautiful day for northcentral West Virginia. We started the day in the mid 20′s, a little warmer than yesterday with our high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50′s with plenty of sun. This may be our last sunny day for a while as we are expecting to see a gradual increase of clouds as a warm front from our next system moves past. Even though we’ll have more clouds in our forecast, temperatures will still be on the rise with Wednesday reaching near 60F, and Thursday into the lower 60′s. We are currently watching a storm system out west that is causing lots of weather problems across much of the Rockies with heavy snow and tomorrow into the Central Plains with high winds. This storm will be moving through our area on Thursday and that is when our rain will begin. Starting early evening through late Saturday, expect to see mostly rainy and cloudy conditions. Luckily we won’t be seeing any of the winds the central part of the US is expecting. But rain totals for our area are expected to be between 1-2″. Sunday will be our next nice day as high pressure moves in.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy: High 61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM showers: High 66

Friday: Rainy: High 54

