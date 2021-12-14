Liberty coasts to win over Notre Dame, 78-12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty held a halftime lead of 42-4 over Notre Dame, and though the Fighting Irish fell 78-12 after four quarters, they fought in the second half.

Notre Dame broke ten points for the first time this season, in part by scoring by junior Zyla Lanham.

Liberty maintained control, securing the win over Notre Dame for the second time in three days. The Mountaineers move to 3-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.