Advertisement

Liberty coasts to win over Notre Dame, 78-12

Irish break ten points for first time this season
High school girls basketball
High school girls basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty held a halftime lead of 42-4 over Notre Dame, and though the Fighting Irish fell 78-12 after four quarters, they fought in the second half.

Notre Dame broke ten points for the first time this season, in part by scoring by junior Zyla Lanham.

Liberty maintained control, securing the win over Notre Dame for the second time in three days. The Mountaineers move to 3-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
Gravel truck overturns (WDTV)
UPDATE: Saltwell Road reopens after truck overturns, spills gravel
Kenneth Scarbro
Ohio man arrested in Ritchie County on drug charge

Latest News

Bridgeport boys basketball
Bridgeport looking to be all about team, less about self
Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week
Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week
Lincoln girls' basketball not defined by slow start
Lincoln girls’ basketball not defined by slow start
WVU men's basketball wins over Kent State 63-50
WVU men’s basketball continues undefeated streak at home