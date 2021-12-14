Lost Creek man arrested on drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lost Creek man was arrested on Saturday on drug charges following an accident Southbound on I-79, officers said.

Robert McCulley, 28, of Lost Creek, was involved in an accident at the 107 mile marker Southbound on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says officers arrived on the scene and determined McCulley to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Officers said a witness told them McCulley was seen removing a bag from the vehicle after the crash.

McCulley was allegedly in possession of approximately 188.9 grams of marijuana, 63 grams of THC wax, a THC cartridge, and $2,850 in money stored separate from his wallet.

Officers said McCulley was also in possession of paraphernalia indictive of the import and sale of controlled substances including information for out of state retailers of marijuana products, packaging materials, and scales.

McCulley has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and one count of transporting controlled substance into the State of West Virginia.

