Advertisement

Lost Creek man arrested on drug charges

A Lost Creek man was arrested on Saturday on drug charges following an accident Southbound on I-79, officers said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lost Creek man was arrested on Saturday on drug charges following an accident Southbound on I-79, officers said.

Robert McCulley, 28, of Lost Creek, was involved in an accident at the 107 mile marker Southbound on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says officers arrived on the scene and determined McCulley to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Officers said a witness told them McCulley was seen removing a bag from the vehicle after the crash.

McCulley was allegedly in possession of approximately 188.9 grams of marijuana, 63 grams of THC wax, a THC cartridge, and $2,850 in money stored separate from his wallet.

Officers said McCulley was also in possession of paraphernalia indictive of the import and sale of controlled substances including information for out of state retailers of marijuana products, packaging materials, and scales.

McCulley has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and one count of transporting controlled substance into the State of West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured
Stonewood rollover crash
Crews respond to rollover crash in Stonewood
Billion Dollar Blueprint: Ep. 1 “Payroll Fraud”
Cybersecurity incident affects W.Va.’s state payroll system
Kenneth Scarbro
Ohio man arrested in Ritchie County on drug charge

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 14
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's full evening forecast for Dec 14, 2021
Lost Creek man arrested on drug charges
Lost Creek man arrested on drug charges
McKinley sponsors bill to crack down on fentanyl
McKinley sponsors bill to crack down on fentanyl
Justice: Another state record set for lowest unemployment rate ever
Justice: Another state record set for lowest unemployment rate ever