Man arrested in Webster Co. for allegedly soliciting minor

A Pocahontas County man was arrested Saturday for allegedly traveling to Webster County to engage in sexual acts with a girl, officers said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man was arrested Saturday for allegedly traveling to Webster County to engage in sexual acts with a girl, officers said.

Owen Gragg, 25, of Marlinton, West Virginia, had been actively soliciting what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for illegal acts using the internet, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says officers of the Webster County Sheriff’s Department located Gragg in a parking lot in Gauley.

Officers said Gragg messaged what he believed to be the girl that he was going to meet her in Gauley in a parking lot.

The complaint says Gragg told officers in a post-Miranda interview he had “messaged the girl about sexual matters including unprotected sex and explicit photos.”

Gragg has been charged with attempted third-degree sexual assault, traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor, and soliciting a minor via a computer.

