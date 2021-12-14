McKinley sponsors bill to crack down on fentanyl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Representative David McKinley announced his co-sponsorship of the HALT Fentanyl Act on Tuesday, which will equip law enforcement with the tools they need to go after drug traffickers pushing deadly fentanyl into communities across the U.S.

The emergency class-wide scheduling for fentanyl-related substances is set to expire on February 18, 2022.

This bill will permanently add fentanyl-related substances to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Food and Drug Administration’s drug schedule, meaning that any variation of fentanyl will carry the same legal consequences as pure fentanyl, according to Rep. McKinley.

“We are reminded of the tragic consequences of the opioid crisis with every overdose story we hear,” said McKinley.

Behind every overdose is a story of a life cut short. One such story was shared by Rep. McKinley from a behavioral health treatment center in West Virginia:

“Those who met her would agree that she had a bubbly personality and was the type of person you remember after meeting only once. A sweet and bright young girl, she became addicted to opioids and heroin after sustaining a High School sports injury. She struggled with her addiction for years, spending time in and out of treatment centers but struggled to fully commit. During a period of sobriety in her recovery journey, she became pregnant. She had always dreamed of becoming a mom and she glowed talking about her child and sharing her ultrasound images. She was happy. Yet, sadly, during her third trimester, she was found unresponsive. She had relapsed. But this time, the heroin she thought she was taking was laced with deadly fentanyl. She and her baby died. Her life was taken too soon and her unborn baby never had the chance to live.”

