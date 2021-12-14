Morgantown breaks into the triple digits over Preston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It isn’t every day you see a high school team break into the double digits, but Morgantown boys did tonight.

According to what is updated on the WVSSAC website, Morgantown is the first team this season to score in the hundreds. The last time the Mohigans did so was two years ago.

Brooks Gage led Morgantown in points, scoring 23. Stephen Felton was on top for the Knights with 10.

The Mohigans are back on the court this Friday at 6:15 p.m. against Cabell Midland, Preston returns home Wednesday to play Elkins, tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

